Compass Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,433 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Compass Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT - Free Report) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,127 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 1,433 shares during the period. Compass Capital Management Inc.'s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $13,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BankChampaign National Association purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at $1,638,000. Groupe la Francaise grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Groupe la Francaise now owns 54,220 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $38,273,000 after acquiring an additional 21,685 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth $17,944,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 11.6% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 913 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 66.1% during the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,366 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $5,218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $650.00 to $845.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Caterpillar from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $1,103.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on Caterpillar from $1,020.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $1,050.00 to $1,155.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $966.29.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Caterpillar

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 24,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $922.92, for a total transaction of $22,354,968.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 86,029 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $79,397,884.68. This represents a 21.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 12,605 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $907.91, for a total value of $11,444,205.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 49,825 shares of the company's stock, valued at $45,236,615.75. This represents a 20.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 95,773 shares of company stock valued at $87,642,635 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

NYSE CAT opened at $815.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $375.72 billion, a PE ratio of 40.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.35. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $405.46 and a 52-week high of $1,073.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $924.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $811.52.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.89. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The firm had revenue of $17.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.25 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 24.87 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. This is a boost from Caterpillar's previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 20th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Caterpillar's payout ratio is presently 32.45%.

Key Stories Impacting Caterpillar

Here are the key news stories impacting Caterpillar this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts expect Caterpillar to report year-over-year growth in both earnings and revenue for the quarter ending June 2026. Results are scheduled for August 4 before the market opens, creating a potential catalyst for a rebound if the company exceeds expectations or raises its outlook. Caterpillar is Set to Report Q2 Earnings

Analysts expect Caterpillar to report year-over-year growth in both earnings and revenue for the quarter ending June 2026. Results are scheduled for August 4 before the market opens, creating a potential catalyst for a rebound if the company exceeds expectations or raises its outlook. Positive Sentiment: Some analysts and long-term investors view the recent selloff as an attractive entry point before earnings, citing Caterpillar’s industrial exposure and potential infrastructure and power-grid demand. Here's Why Caterpillar Is a Buy Before Earnings

Some analysts and long-term investors view the recent selloff as an attractive entry point before earnings, citing Caterpillar’s industrial exposure and potential infrastructure and power-grid demand. Positive Sentiment: Caterpillar plans to invest up to $10 million in Illinois operations to develop manufacturing talent and strengthen its future workforce. The move supports long-term production capacity and workforce development, although it is unlikely to materially affect near-term earnings. Caterpillar invests to develop manufacturing talent in Illinois

Caterpillar plans to invest up to $10 million in Illinois operations to develop manufacturing talent and strengthen its future workforce. The move supports long-term production capacity and workforce development, although it is unlikely to materially affect near-term earnings. Neutral Sentiment: Pre-earnings estimates point to year-over-year improvement, but investors are also watching operating metrics such as order trends, margins, construction activity and management’s guidance for the rest of 2026. Unlocking Q2 Potential of Caterpillar

Pre-earnings estimates point to year-over-year improvement, but investors are also watching operating metrics such as order trends, margins, construction activity and management’s guidance for the rest of 2026. Negative Sentiment: Robert W. Baird downgraded Caterpillar from “outperform” to “neutral” and cut its price target to $900 from $1,200. The firm cited growing backlash and uncertainty surrounding data-center construction, which could weaken a major source of expected equipment demand. Baird Just Downgraded Caterpillar Stock

Robert W. Baird downgraded Caterpillar from “outperform” to “neutral” and cut its price target to $900 from $1,200. The firm cited growing backlash and uncertainty surrounding data-center construction, which could weaken a major source of expected equipment demand. Negative Sentiment: The stock has declined for six consecutive weeks from its 2026 high, reflecting reduced confidence in growth expectations and heightened sensitivity to the upcoming earnings report. Caterpillar stock has slumped

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company's product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

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