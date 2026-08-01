Compass Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Compass Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,000 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $727,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $2,446,429,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,021,912 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $6,523,720,000 after purchasing an additional 4,976,756 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 83.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,617,117 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,663,847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553,552 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 359.6% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,896,675 shares of the technology company's stock worth $561,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,026 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,216,131 shares of the technology company's stock worth $28,796,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,824 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company's stock.

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International Business Machines Stock Performance

International Business Machines stock opened at $224.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.68. International Business Machines Corporation has a one year low of $199.19 and a one year high of $332.46. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $261.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $257.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.79.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.93. The company had revenue of $17.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.46 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 35.65%. International Business Machines's revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be paid a $1.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 10th. This represents a $6.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. International Business Machines's dividend payout ratio is 59.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on IBM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $291.00 to $250.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a "neutral" rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $295.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $265.40.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on International Business Machines

Key International Business Machines News

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

Positive Sentiment: Enterprise AI and hybrid-cloud momentum: IBM’s focus on secure, governed and hybrid AI could appeal to large enterprises concerned about data control. Recurring software growth, Red Hat momentum and a growing AI-consulting backlog support the company’s 2026 outlook. However, converting demand into sustained revenue is expected to take time. IBM's Enterprise AI Strategy Targets Security, Data Control and Trust IBM's Hybrid Cloud and AI Shift Is Reshaping Its 2026 Growth Outlook

IBM’s focus on secure, governed and hybrid AI could appeal to large enterprises concerned about data control. Recurring software growth, Red Hat momentum and a growing AI-consulting backlog support the company’s 2026 outlook. However, converting demand into sustained revenue is expected to take time. Positive Sentiment: Quantum-computing milestones: IBM and research partners reported demonstrations of “quantum advantage,” including simulations and logical-circuit work that reportedly exceed practical classical-computing capabilities. The results strengthen IBM’s technology narrative and could support longer-term commercial opportunities, although quantum revenue remains an emerging story. IBM and Algorithmiq Demonstrate Quantum Advantage

IBM and research partners reported demonstrations of “quantum advantage,” including simulations and logical-circuit work that reportedly exceed practical classical-computing capabilities. The results strengthen IBM’s technology narrative and could support longer-term commercial opportunities, although quantum revenue remains an emerging story. Positive Sentiment: Banking-platform collaboration: IBM, Accenture and UniCredit are collaborating on a next-generation European banking platform, providing validation for IBM’s enterprise technology and consulting capabilities. UniCredit, Accenture and IBM Collaborate on Banking Platform

IBM, Accenture and UniCredit are collaborating on a next-generation European banking platform, providing validation for IBM’s enterprise technology and consulting capabilities. Neutral Sentiment: Mixed valuation setup: The pullback has made IBM appear more attractively priced, but analysts still point to modest growth, leverage and a valuation that is not clearly cheap. Recent quarterly results met EPS expectations, while revenue fell short of consensus and rose only about 1% year over year.

The pullback has made IBM appear more attractively priced, but analysts still point to modest growth, leverage and a valuation that is not clearly cheap. Recent quarterly results met EPS expectations, while revenue fell short of consensus and rose only about 1% year over year. Negative Sentiment: Legal-investigation notices: Several law firms announced investigations into potential securities-law violations following IBM’s stock decline. These announcements are often promotional and do not establish wrongdoing, but they can add short-term headline pressure and uncertainty. Pomerantz IBM Investor Investigation

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

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