Composition Wealth LLC Buys 14,346 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Composition Wealth LLC grew its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG - Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 299,173 shares of the information services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 14,346 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.3% of Composition Wealth LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Composition Wealth LLC's holdings in Alphabet were worth $93,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Addison Capital Co raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 4,091 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $869,781,000. Everest Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Everest Management Corp. now owns 42,798 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $13,430,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Blalock Williams LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Blalock Williams LLC now owns 5,666 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Creek Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Acorn Creek Capital LLC now owns 6,183 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 102 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.00, for a total value of $37,842.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 18,621 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,908,391. This represents a 0.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,050 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.65, for a total transaction of $348,232.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,581 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,187,638.65. The trade was a 22.67% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 158,553 shares of company stock valued at $47,951,856. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company's stock.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $383.82 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.58 and a 52 week high of $398.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.28, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $321.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $314.45.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The information services provider reported $5.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $2.43. Alphabet had a net margin of 37.92% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The firm had revenue of $109.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.81 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th. This is a boost from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Alphabet's payout ratio is currently 6.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $450.00 target price (up from $400.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $395.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $395.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. DZ Bank raised shares of Alphabet to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $348.00 price target (up from $345.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $362.73.

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Key Alphabet News

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc NASDAQ: GOOG is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as "Other Bets." Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company's history.

Alphabet's core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company's ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

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