Concorde Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

Concorde Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT - Free Report) by 50.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,303 shares of the company's stock after selling 6,453 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC's holdings in Vertiv were worth $1,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VRT. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Vertiv by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Sankala Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vertiv by 211.3% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertiv Stock Up 6.4%

Shares of VRT opened at $242.09 on Friday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $305.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $276.86. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $118.70 and a 12-month high of $379.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $92.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.03.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. Vertiv had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 50.47%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Vertiv's revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Vertiv has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.770-1.830 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.650-6.750 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Vertiv's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.66%.

Trending Headlines about Vertiv

Here are the key news stories impacting Vertiv this week:

Positive Sentiment: Management raised its full-year 2026 guidance for revenue, adjusted operating profit, adjusted EPS, operating margin and free cash flow. Vertiv also reported adjusted EPS above expectations, supported by stronger margins and operating execution. Vertiv Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Net Sales Rise Year over Year

Management raised its full-year 2026 guidance for revenue, adjusted operating profit, adjusted EPS, operating margin and free cash flow. Vertiv also reported adjusted EPS above expectations, supported by stronger margins and operating execution. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and commentators continue to cite Vertiv’s approximately $15 billion backlog, nearly 2.9-times book-to-bill ratio and expanding margins as evidence that AI data-center demand remains durable. Big Tech’s projected 2026 AI spending of more than $750 billion could further support orders for Vertiv’s power and cooling systems. Vertiv Holdings: The Market Is Selling The Wrong Number

Analysts and commentators continue to cite Vertiv’s approximately $15 billion backlog, nearly 2.9-times book-to-bill ratio and expanding margins as evidence that AI data-center demand remains durable. Big Tech’s projected 2026 AI spending of more than $750 billion could further support orders for Vertiv’s power and cooling systems. Positive Sentiment: Several market observers view the stock as oversold after its sharp recent decline, while upward earnings-estimate revisions could help support a rebound. Technical analysts also suggested Friday’s reversal may continue. Why Vertiv Looks Ripe for a Turnaround

Several market observers view the stock as oversold after its sharp recent decline, while upward earnings-estimate revisions could help support a rebound. Technical analysts also suggested Friday’s reversal may continue. Positive Sentiment: Despite lowering its price target, Citigroup maintained a Buy rating, and other analysts continue to see substantial upside based on Vertiv’s growth outlook. One Seeking Alpha contributor reiterated a Strong Buy rating and set a $398 target. Higher Guidance Supports My Strong Buy Rating

Despite lowering its price target, Citigroup maintained a Buy rating, and other analysts continue to see substantial upside based on Vertiv’s growth outlook. One Seeking Alpha contributor reiterated a Strong Buy rating and set a $398 target. Neutral Sentiment: Vertiv’s second-quarter revenue came in below expectations, although revenue still grew year over year and adjusted EPS exceeded consensus. The mixed result has left investors weighing near-term execution against longer-term AI demand.

Vertiv’s second-quarter revenue came in below expectations, although revenue still grew year over year and adjusted EPS exceeded consensus. The mixed result has left investors weighing near-term execution against longer-term AI demand. Negative Sentiment: Citigroup cut its Vertiv price target from $414 to $358, while KeyCorp reduced its target from $360 to $325. Both firms retained favorable ratings, but the reductions reflect valuation or near-term execution concerns. Vertiv Price Target Cut by Citigroup

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VRT. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Vertiv from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Evercore set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $347.00 to $387.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Vertiv from $360.00 to $325.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vertiv currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $337.33.

Read Our Latest Report on Vertiv

About Vertiv

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company's product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

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