Concorde Asset Management LLC Sells 11,781 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Concorde Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) by 56.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,999 shares of the company's stock after selling 11,781 shares during the quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC's holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Milestone Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 229.5% in the 4th quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 60,551 shares of the company's stock worth $10,763,000 after purchasing an additional 42,173 shares during the last quarter. VCI Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. VCI Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,187 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares during the last quarter. PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $222,143,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 215,444,098 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,295,188,000 after buying an additional 1,557,828 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferson Bridge Capital LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,322,000. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Palantir Technologies Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:PLTR opened at $123.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $295.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.27, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.56. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.37 and a 12 month high of $207.52. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $130.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.69.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 43.67% and a return on equity of 28.34%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 84.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 319,934 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $43,523,821.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 592 shares of the company's stock, valued at $80,535.68. This represents a 99.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 1,598 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $255,680.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 55,022 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,803,520. The trade was a 2.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,112,270 shares of company stock valued at $150,247,785. Corporate insiders own 9.53% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PLTR shares. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday, July 24th. Wolfe Research raised Palantir Technologies from an "underperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Phillip Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $190.00 to $202.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $189.88.

View Our Latest Research Report on PLTR

Palantir Technologies News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts expect second-quarter revenue to rise approximately 80% year over year to about $1.8 billion, with adjusted EPS near $0.35. Investors are looking for another strong beat and possible guidance increase, supported by AI-driven demand across Palantir’s government and commercial businesses. Palantir Technologies next earnings report

Analysts expect second-quarter revenue to rise approximately 80% year over year to about $1.8 billion, with adjusted EPS near $0.35. Investors are looking for another strong beat and possible guidance increase, supported by AI-driven demand across Palantir’s government and commercial businesses. Positive Sentiment: Continued defense contracts, strong government demand and potential acceleration in U.S. commercial revenue could reinforce Palantir’s AI growth narrative. The company has also beaten earnings estimates for eight consecutive quarters. Palantir Q2 earnings preview

Continued defense contracts, strong government demand and potential acceleration in U.S. commercial revenue could reinforce Palantir’s AI growth narrative. The company has also beaten earnings estimates for eight consecutive quarters. Positive Sentiment: Rosenblatt reaffirmed a Buy rating and assigned a $225 price target, implying substantial upside from recent levels. Broader optimism about AI monetization and strong hyperscaler spending is also providing sector support. Rosenblatt Palantir rating

Rosenblatt reaffirmed a Buy rating and assigned a $225 price target, implying substantial upside from recent levels. Broader optimism about AI monetization and strong hyperscaler spending is also providing sector support. Neutral Sentiment: Options traders expect an unusually large post-earnings move, making the upcoming report the immediate catalyst for PLTR. Investors will focus on revenue acceleration, U.S. commercial growth, international performance, margins and forward guidance—not merely whether Palantir beats estimates. Expected Palantir post-earnings move

Options traders expect an unusually large post-earnings move, making the upcoming report the immediate catalyst for PLTR. Investors will focus on revenue acceleration, U.S. commercial growth, international performance, margins and forward guidance—not merely whether Palantir beats estimates. Negative Sentiment: Despite strong operating growth, PLTR has declined roughly 40% from its 2026 high and trades at an elevated earnings multiple. RBC warned investors not to chase the stock ahead of results, while technical indicators reportedly signal a strong sell. RBC warning on Palantir

Despite strong operating growth, PLTR has declined roughly 40% from its 2026 high and trades at an elevated earnings multiple. RBC warned investors not to chase the stock ahead of results, while technical indicators reportedly signal a strong sell. Negative Sentiment: Bears argue that another earnings beat may not be enough to support the shares because expectations and valuation remain high. Concerns include an uncertain commercial segment, the risk that AI customers develop competing capabilities, and Palantir’s history of post-earnings declines. Palantir earnings downside warning

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report).

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