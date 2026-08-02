Concorde Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in SharkNinja, Inc. $SN

Concorde Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN - Free Report) by 54.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,365 shares of the company's stock after selling 6,471 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC's holdings in SharkNinja were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. acquired a new position in SharkNinja during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in SharkNinja by 459.3% in the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in SharkNinja by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SharkNinja during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in SharkNinja during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.77% of the company's stock.

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SharkNinja Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SN opened at $162.18 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $140.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.62. SharkNinja, Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.12 and a 1-year high of $164.37. The company has a market cap of $22.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.22.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. SharkNinja had a return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 10.70%.SharkNinja's revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. SharkNinja has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.000-6.10 EPS. Analysts forecast that SharkNinja, Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at SharkNinja

In related news, CFO Adam Quigley sold 6,923 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.97, for a total value of $782,091.31. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,750 shares of the company's stock, valued at $197,697.50. This trade represents a 79.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 40.80% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SN has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of SharkNinja in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of SharkNinja from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of SharkNinja from $150.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of SharkNinja from $161.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of SharkNinja in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SharkNinja currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $167.90.

View Our Latest Analysis on SharkNinja

About SharkNinja

SharkNinja NYSE: SN is a leading designer, marketer and distributor of innovative small home appliances under the Shark® and Ninja® brands. The company's product portfolio spans floorcare, cleaning and home environment products, including upright, cordless and robotic vacuum cleaners, steam mops and air purifiers. In the kitchen category, SharkNinja offers a broad range of cooking and food preparation solutions, such as countertop ovens, air fryers, multicookers, blenders and coffee makers. Its products are positioned to deliver user-friendly performance, innovative features and durable design for everyday household tasks.

Founded in 1998 as Euro-Pro Operating LLC, the company initially focused on the European market before expanding its presence in North America.

Further Reading

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