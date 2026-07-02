Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. $CWAN

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN - Free Report) by 89.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 633,523 shares of the company's stock after selling 5,464,248 shares during the quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.21% of Clearwater Analytics worth $14,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 45,427 shares of the company's stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the 1st quarter valued at about $494,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 52,902 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 44,848 shares of the company's stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 9,890 shares during the period. Finally, Larry Mathis Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000. 50.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Clearwater Analytics

In other Clearwater Analytics news, CFO James S. Cox sold 18,700 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total transaction of $450,109.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 480,419 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,563,685.33. This represents a 3.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CTO Souvik Das sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total transaction of $243,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 180,109 shares in the company, valued at $4,385,654.15. The trade was a 5.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 682,579 shares of company stock worth $16,580,369. 3.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Clearwater Analytics Price Performance

CWAN stock opened at $24.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. The business's 50-day moving average is $24.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.88. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.73 and a fifty-two week high of $24.56.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.16. Clearwater Analytics had a positive return on equity of 3.17% and a negative net margin of 5.88%.The business had revenue of $221.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 74.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $24.55 target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clearwater Analytics presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $24.98.

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About Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics LLC is a global provider of web-based investment portfolio accounting, reporting, and analytics solutions. The company's software-as-a-service platform automates complex processes involved in investment data aggregation, reconciliation, valuation, and regulatory reporting. Serving institutional investors—including insurers, asset managers, corporations, government entities, and asset owners—Clearwater Analytics enables clients to optimize performance visibility, risk management, and operational efficiency.

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Clearwater Analytics has grown its global footprint with offices across North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region.

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