Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Has $62.91 Million Stock Holdings in Rollins, Inc. $ROL

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL - Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,177,963 shares of the business services provider's stock after buying an additional 47,608 shares during the period. Rollins comprises 1.3% of Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.24% of Rollins worth $62,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LRI Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Rollins by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 57,895 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in Rollins by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,875 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in Rollins by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,457 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its stake in Rollins by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 18,288 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 51.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rollins alerts: Sign Up

Trending Headlines about Rollins

Here are the key news stories impacting Rollins this week:

Rollins Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ROL opened at $42.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Rollins, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.50 and a 1-year high of $66.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.71.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The company had revenue of $906.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $895.17 million. Rollins had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 38.37%. Rollins's revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Rollins Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a $0.1825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 11th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. Rollins's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on ROL shares. UBS Group increased their target price on Rollins from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings cut Rollins from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $66.00 price target on shares of Rollins and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Rollins and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Rollins in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rollins has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $63.07.

Read Our Latest Report on Rollins

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc NYSE: ROL is a provider of pest and termite control services operating through a network of subsidiaries and franchises. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company offers a broad range of pest management solutions for both residential and commercial customers, positioning itself as a specialist in protecting property and public health from pests and vectors.

Its service offerings include general pest control, termite inspection and treatment, bed bug remediation, mosquito and vector control, wildlife exclusion, and related specialty services.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Rollins, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Rollins wasn't on the list.

While Rollins currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here