Confluence Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Confluence Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report) by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 841,787 shares of the network equipment provider's stock after selling 699,159 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up about 1.5% of Confluence Investment Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Confluence Investment Management LLC's holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $98,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 74,187 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $4,392,000 after purchasing an additional 24,562 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,156 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.5% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,178 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 13,974 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 118.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 90,650 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $6,289,000 after acquiring an additional 590,650 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CSCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $95.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Cisco Systems from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Argus boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Cisco Systems from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $123.14.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $115.86 on Tuesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.75 and a 52 week high of $130.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $117.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.39. The company has a market cap of $456.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.62, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 28.44% and a net margin of 20.14%.The business had revenue of $15.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Cisco Systems has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.270-4.290 EPS. Research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Cisco Systems's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.55%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 7,127 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.91, for a total value of $854,598.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 140,857 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,890,162.87. This trade represents a 4.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 6,586 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.31, for a total value of $772,603.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 177,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,790,030.13. The trade was a 3.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 47,650 shares of company stock valued at $5,668,823 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.01% of the company's stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

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