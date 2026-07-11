Conning Inc. Decreases Position in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Conning Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,804 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after selling 2,066 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.'s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 258,925,024 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $116,443,762,000 after acquiring an additional 6,538,720 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,842,934 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $51,647,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,085 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,700,975 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $29,426,070,000 after purchasing an additional 375,946 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,128,100,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Tesla by 3,205.5% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,459,599 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $9,650,811,000 after buying an additional 20,810,386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSLA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HSBC reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, June 15th. President Capital increased their target price on Tesla from $424.00 to $428.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Tesla in a report on Thursday. They issued a "market perform" rating for the company. BNP Paribas Exane lowered shares of Tesla from a "hold" rating to an "underperform" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $406.87.

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Tesla Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $407.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $1.53 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 374.09, a PEG ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.80. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $297.82 and a 1 year high of $498.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $410.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $409.23.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 3.95%.The company had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.96 billion. Tesla's quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Tesla News

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In related news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total transaction of $9,985,506.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 48,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,300,145.89. The trade was a 35.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 18,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,147,700. The trade was a 14.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,015 shares of company stock worth $12,383,640. Insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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