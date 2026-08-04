Convergence Investment Partners LLC Buys 23,557 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report) by 81.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,513 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after purchasing an additional 23,557 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.8% of Convergence Investment Partners LLC's holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Convergence Investment Partners LLC's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Red Crane Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.3% during the first quarter. Red Crane Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,509 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Sfam LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Sfam LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 1,633 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 886 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.77, for a total transaction of $239,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 484,527 shares of the company's stock, valued at $116,175,038.79. This represents a 0.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 9,270 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.53, for a total value of $2,489,273.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 41,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,060,750.70. This represents a 18.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 76,867 shares of company stock valued at $20,253,702 over the last quarter. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Amazon.com

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Amazon.com Stock Performance

AMZN stock opened at $284.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $246.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.00 and a fifty-two week high of $287.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.45.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $3.93. The firm had revenue of $200.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.03 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 17.44%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMZN. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $335.00 price objective (up from $330.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday. Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $350.00 target price (up from $325.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $319.00 price target on Amazon.com and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday. Fifty-six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $322.56.

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Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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