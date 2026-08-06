CoreCap Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Free Report) by 235.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,097 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 4,281 shares during the quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC's holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $2,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DELL. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rossby Financial LCC raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 968.4% in the 4th quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 203 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Navalign LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, WealthCollab LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 82.0% during the second quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DELL shares. UBS Group set a $700.00 target price on Dell Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $200.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Dell Technologies to a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $494.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DELL

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dell Technologies news, Director Silver Lake Partners V. De (Aiv sold 34,869 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.54, for a total value of $15,814,486.26. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 43,961 shares of the company's stock, valued at $19,938,071.94. This trade represents a 44.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Spv-2 L.P. Sl sold 59,492 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.54, for a total value of $26,982,001.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 89,222 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $40,465,745.88. This trade represents a 40.00% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 3,434,758 shares of company stock valued at $1,448,870,683 in the last 90 days. 41.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

NYSE DELL opened at $463.74 on Thursday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.22 and a 1-year high of $485.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.33. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $414.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $256.65.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.96 by $1.90. The firm had revenue of $43.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.74 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 6.28% and a negative return on equity of 366.90%. The company's revenue was up 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 17.900-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 4.800-4.800 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 17.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 21st were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 21st. Dell Technologies's dividend payout ratio is 20.02%.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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