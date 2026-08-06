CoreCap Advisors LLC Purchases 7,215 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,067 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 7,215 shares during the quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC's holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $4,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Milestone Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 229.5% during the fourth quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 60,551 shares of the company's stock worth $10,763,000 after purchasing an additional 42,173 shares during the period. VCI Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. VCI Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,187 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares during the period. PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,143,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 215,444,098 shares of the company's stock worth $38,295,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferson Bridge Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,322,000. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PLTR opened at $158.43 on Thursday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $131.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.80. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $106.37 and a one year high of $207.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $379.81 billion, a PE ratio of 135.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.59.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 49.01%.The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Palantir Technologies's revenue for the quarter was up 92.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trending Headlines about Palantir Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Exceptional Q2 growth: Revenue increased 93% year over year to approximately $1.94 billion, surpassing the roughly $1.81 billion consensus estimate. Adjusted EPS of $0.41 also exceeded expectations near $0.34, marking another major earnings beat. Palantir Keeps Beating Estimates, But The Price Keeps Getting Steeper

Revenue increased 93% year over year to approximately $1.94 billion, surpassing the roughly $1.81 billion consensus estimate. Adjusted EPS of $0.41 also exceeded expectations near $0.34, marking another major earnings beat. Positive Sentiment: Commercial demand is accelerating: U.S. commercial revenue surged 149%, while government revenue rose 90%. Management attributed the momentum to demand for AI sovereignty and tools that allow enterprises to retain control of proprietary data and operations. Palantir jumps on otherworldly commercial revenue

U.S. commercial revenue surged 149%, while government revenue rose 90%. Management attributed the momentum to demand for AI sovereignty and tools that allow enterprises to retain control of proprietary data and operations. Positive Sentiment: Higher outlook and profitability: Palantir raised its 2026 revenue, profit and cash-flow guidance. Reports also highlighted an adjusted operating margin of about 62%, approximately $1.22 billion in free cash flow and a 55% GAAP net margin, strengthening the case that growth is translating into substantial earnings and cash generation. Palantir Raises 2026 Guidance

Palantir raised its 2026 revenue, profit and cash-flow guidance. Reports also highlighted an adjusted operating margin of about 62%, approximately $1.22 billion in free cash flow and a 55% GAAP net margin, strengthening the case that growth is translating into substantial earnings and cash generation. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support and strategic expansion: Deutsche Bank upgraded PLTR to Buy, while Northland raised its target to $200 and Piper Sandler maintained an Overweight rating with a $230 target. A new partnership with Mercury Systems also aims to automate U.S. defense supply chains, potentially expanding Palantir’s government opportunity. Deutsche Bank upgrades Palantir

Deutsche Bank upgraded PLTR to Buy, while Northland raised its target to $200 and Piper Sandler maintained an Overweight rating with a $230 target. A new partnership with Mercury Systems also aims to automate U.S. defense supply chains, potentially expanding Palantir’s government opportunity. Neutral Sentiment: Technical momentum is strong: The rally pushed PLTR above its 200-day moving average and triggered unusually heavy call-option activity. These signals can support further momentum but may also increase short-term volatility. Palantir breaks above its 200-day moving average

The rally pushed PLTR above its 200-day moving average and triggered unusually heavy call-option activity. These signals can support further momentum but may also increase short-term volatility. Negative Sentiment: Valuation remains the key risk: With a market capitalization near $380 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio around 178, investors are paying a steep premium for continued rapid growth. Analysts caution that even excellent results may not be enough if growth or guidance eventually falls short of elevated expectations. Palantir’s blowout quarter creates a valuation question

With a market capitalization near $380 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio around 178, investors are paying a steep premium for continued rapid growth. Analysts caution that even excellent results may not be enough if growth or guidance eventually falls short of elevated expectations. Negative Sentiment: Profit-taking and skepticism: Cathie Wood’s ARK sold approximately $6.4 million of PLTR shares after the earnings rally, and investor Michael Burry warned that Palantir and other AI leaders could become overvalued “future ghost towns.” These developments reinforce concerns about a crowded AI trade.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PLTR shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Capital began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup cut Palantir Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday. They set an "overweight" rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $190.73.

View Our Latest Report on Palantir Technologies

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 397,744 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $54,109,093.76. Following the sale, the insider owned 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at $875,044,378.32. This represents a 5.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 17,128 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $2,330,093.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 375,242 shares of the company's stock, valued at $51,047,921.68. This represents a 4.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,112,270 shares of company stock worth $150,247,785. Corporate insiders own 9.53% of the company's stock.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

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