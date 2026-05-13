Cornerstone Planning Group LLC Buys 2,963 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG - Free Report) by 7,407.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,003 shares of the information services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 2,963 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC's holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Tradewinds LLC. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2,134.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 45,098 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $10,984,000 after purchasing an additional 43,080 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 29,896 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $9,381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 354,529 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $86,345,000 after purchasing an additional 84,553 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 221,391 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $53,920,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 60,739 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $19,060,000 after purchasing an additional 4,239 shares in the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp set a $370.00 price target on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 5th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Alphabet from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Freedom Capital cut Alphabet from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, April 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $362.73.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GOOG

Alphabet Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of GOOG opened at $383.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.25. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.58 and a 1 year high of $398.37. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $321.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $314.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The information services provider reported $5.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $2.43. The business had revenue of $109.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $106.96 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 37.92%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. This is an increase from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio is presently 6.41%.

Alphabet News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.92, for a total transaction of $9,877,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,818,524 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $856,605,814.08. The trade was a 1.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,050 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.65, for a total value of $348,232.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,187,638.65. This represents a 22.67% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 158,553 shares of company stock worth $47,951,856. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc NASDAQ: GOOG is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as "Other Bets." Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company's history.

Alphabet's core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company's ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

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