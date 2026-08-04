Costco Wholesale Corporation $COST Holdings Reduced by Meadowbrook Wealth Management LLC

Meadowbrook Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST - Free Report) by 82.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 285 shares of the retailer's stock after selling 1,305 shares during the period. Meadowbrook Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 702 shares of the retailer's stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. now owns 3,194 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $2,754,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Effects LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 874 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 551 shares of the retailer's stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 1,098 shares of the retailer's stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup began coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $1,020.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $769.00 to $781.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,104.00 to $1,106.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Mizuho set a $1,100.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,192.00 to $1,194.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,059.07.

Read Our Latest Research Report on COST

Key Stories Impacting Costco Wholesale

Here are the key news stories impacting Costco Wholesale this week:

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 0.2%

NASDAQ COST opened at $954.08 on Tuesday. Costco Wholesale Corporation has a 12 month low of $844.06 and a 12 month high of $1,096.50. The company has a market capitalization of $423.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.99, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.87. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $953.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $982.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $4.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.94 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $70.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $70.12 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 3.01%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Corporation will post 20.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. Costco Wholesale's dividend payout ratio is presently 29.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 885 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $957.45, for a total transaction of $847,343.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 4,779 shares in the company, valued at $4,575,653.55. The trade was a 15.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation operates a global chain of membership-only warehouse clubs that sell a wide array of merchandise in bulk at discounted prices. The company's product mix includes groceries, fresh and frozen food, household goods, electronics, apparel, and seasonal items, augmented by its prominent private-label brand, Kirkland Signature. Costco's business model centers on annual membership fees and high-volume, low-margin sales, designed to drive repeat purchasing and strong customer loyalty among both consumers and small-business buyers.

Beyond merchandise, Costco provides a range of ancillary services that complement its warehouses, including gasoline stations, pharmacy and optical services, hearing aid centers, photo services, and travel and insurance products.

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