Costco Wholesale Corporation $COST Shares Purchased by Clarity Financial LLC

Clarity Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST - Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,245 shares of the retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 2.9% of Clarity Financial LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Clarity Financial LLC's holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $31,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Kahn Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Davidson Kahn Capital Management LLC now owns 624 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. TABR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. TABR Capital Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 2,519 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In related news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 730 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,003.02, for a total transaction of $732,204.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 6,121 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,139,485.42. This trade represents a 10.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $1,005.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $996.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $946.24. Costco Wholesale Corporation has a 1-year low of $844.06 and a 1-year high of $1,067.08. The company has a market cap of $446.23 billion, a PE ratio of 52.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.99.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The retailer reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $0.03. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.57% and a net margin of 2.99%.The firm had revenue of $69.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.02 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Corporation will post 20.31 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. Costco Wholesale's dividend payout ratio is 30.58%.

More Costco Wholesale News

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $1,115.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Roth Mkm reissued a "sell" rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Northcoast Research set a $1,100.00 price objective on Costco Wholesale and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, December 24th. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,045.97.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on COST

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation operates a global chain of membership-only warehouse clubs that sell a wide array of merchandise in bulk at discounted prices. The company's product mix includes groceries, fresh and frozen food, household goods, electronics, apparel, and seasonal items, augmented by its prominent private-label brand, Kirkland Signature. Costco's business model centers on annual membership fees and high-volume, low-margin sales, designed to drive repeat purchasing and strong customer loyalty among both consumers and small-business buyers.

Beyond merchandise, Costco provides a range of ancillary services that complement its warehouses, including gasoline stations, pharmacy and optical services, hearing aid centers, photo services, and travel and insurance products.

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