Costco Wholesale Corporation $COST Shares Purchased by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its position in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST - Free Report) by 118.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,695 shares of the retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.'s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COST. Financial Insights Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.8% during the first quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 2,603 shares of the retailer's stock worth $2,594,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 29.4% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 36,073 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $35,944,000 after buying an additional 8,205 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 11.5% during the first quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 670 shares of the retailer's stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 388,793 shares of the retailer's stock worth $387,400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas now owns 8,496 shares of the retailer's stock worth $8,466,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Costco Wholesale News

Here are the key news stories impacting Costco Wholesale this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts and financial publications continue to highlight Costco’s strong momentum, durable membership model, consistent profit growth and long-term shareholder returns. One analysis suggests the retailer could eventually pursue trillion-dollar-company status if it sustains warehouse expansion, membership growth and operating execution. Why Costco Is a Strong Momentum Stock

Analysts and financial publications continue to highlight Costco’s strong momentum, durable membership model, consistent profit growth and long-term shareholder returns. One analysis suggests the retailer could eventually pursue trillion-dollar-company status if it sustains warehouse expansion, membership growth and operating execution. Positive Sentiment: Costco’s reported experiment with expanding or changing gasoline sales could create another source of traffic, member engagement and revenue over time, although the financial impact remains uncertain. Costco Gasoline Sales Experiment

Costco’s reported experiment with expanding or changing gasoline sales could create another source of traffic, member engagement and revenue over time, although the financial impact remains uncertain. Positive Sentiment: New product partnerships and continued customer interest—including expanded beverage distribution and popular food offerings—reinforce Costco’s ability to attract shoppers and support sales, though these developments are not expected to materially change near-term earnings. Coco5 Costco Partnership

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on COST. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $1,175.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Guggenheim restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, June 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a "sector perform" rating and a $1,000.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $1,125.00 to $1,135.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Mizuho set a $1,100.00 target price on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,059.07.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of COST stock opened at $951.89 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Corporation has a one year low of $844.06 and a one year high of $1,096.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $955.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $982.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $422.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.88.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $4.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $4.94 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $70.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $70.12 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 3.01%.During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Corporation will post 20.42 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. Costco Wholesale's dividend payout ratio is presently 29.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In related news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 885 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $957.45, for a total value of $847,343.25. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 4,779 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,575,653.55. This trade represents a 15.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation operates a global chain of membership-only warehouse clubs that sell a wide array of merchandise in bulk at discounted prices. The company's product mix includes groceries, fresh and frozen food, household goods, electronics, apparel, and seasonal items, augmented by its prominent private-label brand, Kirkland Signature. Costco's business model centers on annual membership fees and high-volume, low-margin sales, designed to drive repeat purchasing and strong customer loyalty among both consumers and small-business buyers.

Beyond merchandise, Costco provides a range of ancillary services that complement its warehouses, including gasoline stations, pharmacy and optical services, hearing aid centers, photo services, and travel and insurance products.

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