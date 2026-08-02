Cozad Asset Management Inc. Acquires 3,122 Shares of ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML - Free Report) by 40.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,757 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 3,122 shares during the quarter. ASML makes up approximately 1.1% of Cozad Asset Management Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Cozad Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in ASML were worth $14,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Common Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ASML during the 1st quarter valued at $4,355,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,467 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $24,036,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Bingham Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter worth $1,444,000. Ervin Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ASML by 1,236.4% during the fourth quarter. Ervin Investment Management LLC now owns 33,037 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 30,565 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of ASML by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 65,354 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $69,920,000 after buying an additional 11,459 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of ASML from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank restated a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of ASML from $2,268.00 to $2,345.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of ASML from $2,200.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASML presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,970.33.

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ASML Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $1,629.00 on Friday. ASML Holding N.V. has a 52-week low of $683.48 and a 52-week high of $1,999.96. The stock has a market cap of $640.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.68, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,762.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,537.92.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.65 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.64 billion for the quarter. ASML had a net margin of 30.11% and a return on equity of 52.71%. Equities analysts predict that ASML Holding N.V. will post 44.68 EPS for the current year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 28th will be issued a dividend of $2.1507 per share. This represents a $8.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 28th. ASML's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.62%.

Key Headlines Impacting ASML

Here are the key news stories impacting ASML this week:

Positive Sentiment: Erste Group sharply raised its ASML earnings forecasts, projecting fiscal 2026 EPS of $44.50 versus $36.94 previously and fiscal 2027 EPS of $61.40 versus $50.60. The estimates exceed or approach the broader consensus and signal improving confidence in demand for ASML’s chipmaking equipment. Erste Group raises ASML earnings estimates

Erste Group sharply raised its ASML earnings forecasts, projecting fiscal 2026 EPS of $44.50 versus $36.94 previously and fiscal 2027 EPS of $61.40 versus $50.60. The estimates exceed or approach the broader consensus and signal improving confidence in demand for ASML’s chipmaking equipment. Positive Sentiment: ASML received multiple Zacks Rank #1 “Strong Buy” designations, reflecting favorable earnings-revision and momentum indicators. ASML receives a Strong Buy rating

ASML received multiple Zacks Rank #1 “Strong Buy” designations, reflecting favorable earnings-revision and momentum indicators. Positive Sentiment: Semiconductor ETFs attracted substantial new money as chip stocks rallied on strong technology earnings, suggesting continued institutional interest in the industry that supplies AI infrastructure. Semiconductor ETFs draw investor cash

Semiconductor ETFs attracted substantial new money as chip stocks rallied on strong technology earnings, suggesting continued institutional interest in the industry that supplies AI infrastructure. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts maintain a consensus “Moderate Buy” view, but the stock’s elevated valuation leaves investors sensitive to execution, guidance and changes in AI-related capital spending. ASML analyst consensus rating

Analysts maintain a consensus “Moderate Buy” view, but the stock’s elevated valuation leaves investors sensitive to execution, guidance and changes in AI-related capital spending. Negative Sentiment: A Chinese competitor unveiled deep-ultraviolet lithography machines, renewing concerns about future competition and export-control pressure. ASML’s EUV technology leadership, substantial backlog and plans to expand advanced DUV capacity by about 30% suggest the near-term threat remains limited, but the development weighs on sentiment. China competition and ASML’s risks

A Chinese competitor unveiled deep-ultraviolet lithography machines, renewing concerns about future competition and export-control pressure. ASML’s EUV technology leadership, substantial backlog and plans to expand advanced DUV capacity by about 30% suggest the near-term threat remains limited, but the development weighs on sentiment. Negative Sentiment: One comparison with Taiwan Semiconductor concluded that TSMC currently offers a stronger valuation, price performance and analyst-sentiment profile, potentially limiting near-term enthusiasm for ASML. ASML versus TSMC comparison

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. NASDAQ: ASML is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML's product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

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