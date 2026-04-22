CPC Advisors LLC Has $2.67 Million Holdings in Costco Wholesale Corporation $COST

CPC Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST - Free Report) by 50.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,093 shares of the retailer's stock after selling 3,163 shares during the quarter. CPC Advisors LLC's holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in COST. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,586.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,137,436 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $980,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,005 shares during the period. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 45.0% during the third quarter. Amundi now owns 3,176,606 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $2,893,697,000 after acquiring an additional 986,182 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 112.2% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 477,425 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $441,919,000 after acquiring an additional 252,453 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 638.7% during the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 227,310 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $225,023,000 after acquiring an additional 196,537 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at approximately $158,189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company's stock.

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Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

COST stock opened at $1,005.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $446.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.99. Costco Wholesale Corporation has a 12 month low of $844.06 and a 12 month high of $1,067.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $996.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $946.24.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The retailer reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $69.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.96 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 28.57%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Corporation will post 20.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Costco Wholesale's payout ratio is currently 30.58%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 730 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,003.02, for a total transaction of $732,204.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 6,121 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,139,485.42. This represents a 10.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Costco Wholesale News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Costco Wholesale this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COST shares. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and set a $1,115.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird set a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. DA Davidson reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Roth Mkm reiterated a "sell" rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $890.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,045.97.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation operates a global chain of membership-only warehouse clubs that sell a wide array of merchandise in bulk at discounted prices. The company's product mix includes groceries, fresh and frozen food, household goods, electronics, apparel, and seasonal items, augmented by its prominent private-label brand, Kirkland Signature. Costco's business model centers on annual membership fees and high-volume, low-margin sales, designed to drive repeat purchasing and strong customer loyalty among both consumers and small-business buyers.

Beyond merchandise, Costco provides a range of ancillary services that complement its warehouses, including gasoline stations, pharmacy and optical services, hearing aid centers, photo services, and travel and insurance products.

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