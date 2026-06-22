CPC Advisors LLC Has $2.99 Million Stock Holdings in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

CPC Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 234.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,313 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after acquiring an additional 14,238 shares during the quarter. CPC Advisors LLC's holdings in Oracle were worth $2,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.5% during the third quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,627 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp increased its holdings in Oracle by 1.0% in the third quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 4,988 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 76.9% in the third quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 115 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Clarion Wealth Managment Partners LLC raised its position in Oracle by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clarion Wealth Managment Partners LLC now owns 3,563 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verum Partners LLC raised its position in Oracle by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Oracle News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORCL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson set a $325.00 price target on Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Mizuho set a $320.00 price objective on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Arete Research set a $255.00 target price on Oracle and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $268.27.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Oracle

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of ORCL opened at $184.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $188.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.23. Oracle Corporation has a 12 month low of $134.57 and a 12 month high of $345.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $531.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.65.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $19.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.10 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 56.43% and a net margin of 25.37%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. Oracle has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 8.050-8.050 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. Oracle's payout ratio is presently 34.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total value of $2,642,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,429 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $604,155.51. The trade was a 81.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 40.90% of the company's stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

Further Reading

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