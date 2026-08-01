CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. Invests $739,000 in Snowflake Inc. $SNOW

CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. bought a new position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,900 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $739,000. Snowflake comprises approximately 1.7% of CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd.'s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Greenline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 142 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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More Snowflake News

Here are the key news stories impacting Snowflake this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Snowflake from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Snowflake from $205.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Snowflake from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Snowflake from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a "sector outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Snowflake from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Thirty-four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snowflake currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $296.27.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Snowflake

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 50,338 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.21, for a total value of $12,343,380.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 27,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,796,240.36. This trade represents a 64.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Frank Slootman sold 437,076 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.43, for a total value of $110,331,094.68. Following the sale, the director owned 38,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,603,951.78. The trade was a 91.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 2,051,274 shares of company stock worth $496,879,031 over the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Snowflake Price Performance

SNOW opened at $294.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.30 and a 52-week high of $304.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $250.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.36. The company has a market cap of $101.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.54 and a beta of 1.35.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.07. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 23.79% and a negative return on equity of 50.50%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc is a cloud-native data platform company that provides a suite of services for storing, processing and analyzing large volumes of data. Its core offering, often described as the Snowflake Data Cloud, combines data warehousing, data lake and data sharing capabilities in a single managed service delivered across major public cloud providers. The platform is designed to support analytics, data engineering, data science and application workloads with a focus on scalability, concurrency and simplified administration.

Key products and capabilities include a multi-cluster, shared-data architecture that separates compute from storage; continuous data ingestion and streaming; support for structured and semi-structured data formats; tools for data governance, security and compliance; and developer frameworks for building data applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW - Free Report).

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