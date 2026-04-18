Cwm LLC Boosts Stake in TechnipFMC plc $FTI

Cwm LLC lifted its holdings in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI - Free Report) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 421,157 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after buying an additional 53,977 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned approximately 0.10% of TechnipFMC worth $18,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in TechnipFMC by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 183,603 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $7,243,000 after purchasing an additional 50,593 shares in the last quarter. Lingohr Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 461.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lingohr Asset Management GmbH now owns 212,295 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $8,375,000 after purchasing an additional 174,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 80.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,172,213 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $125,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,621 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 25,468.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 11,506 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 11,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 305,535 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $12,053,000 after purchasing an additional 23,600 shares during the last quarter. 96.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at TechnipFMC

In other TechnipFMC news, CFO Alf Melin sold 83,721 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.83, for a total transaction of $5,176,469.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 282,537 shares in the company, valued at $17,469,262.71. The trade was a 22.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Justin Rounce sold 172,276 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total transaction of $10,698,339.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 119,667 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,431,320.70. The trade was a 59.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 1,216,442 shares of company stock worth $75,762,414 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TechnipFMC Price Performance

TechnipFMC stock opened at $70.46 on Friday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $66.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.74. The company has a market capitalization of $28.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.71. TechnipFMC plc has a 1 year low of $24.36 and a 1 year high of $75.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.13.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, February 14th. The oil and gas company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.19. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 31.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TechnipFMC plc will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

TechnipFMC Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th. TechnipFMC's payout ratio is 8.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FTI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $48.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $47.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Friday, February 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $61.73.

View Our Latest Report on FTI

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC is an integrated oilfield services and technology company that designs, manufactures and delivers systems and services for the energy industry. The company's activities span the full lifecycle of oil and gas projects, with capabilities in subsea production systems, surface wellhead and intervention equipment, and onshore/offshore engineering and construction. TechnipFMC combines engineering and project management with fabrication, installation and maintenance services to help operators develop and produce hydrocarbon resources.

Its product and service portfolio includes subsea hardware such as trees, manifolds, umbilicals, risers and flowlines, as well as surface equipment for drilling, completions and well intervention.

See Also

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