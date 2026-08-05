CX Institutional Decreases Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

CX Institutional reduced its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Free Report) by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,191 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 49,975 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional's holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $3,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC acquired a new position in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rossby Financial LCC raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 968.4% during the fourth quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 203 shares of the technology company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Navalign LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, WealthCollab LLC grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.37% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $280.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Research raised Dell Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Citic Securities lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $280.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Dell Technologies to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $494.67.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Spv-2 L.P. Sl sold 175,901 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.99, for a total value of $80,560,898.99. Following the transaction, the director owned 36,659 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,789,455.41. The trade was a 82.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Silver Lake Partners Iv, L.P. sold 189,805 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.99, for a total transaction of $86,928,791.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 24,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,123,203.13. This trade represents a 88.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,434,758 shares of company stock worth $1,448,870,683. Corporate insiders own 41.50% of the company's stock.

Dell Technologies News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE DELL opened at $467.96 on Wednesday. The firm's fifty day moving average is $410.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.22. Dell Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $110.22 and a one year high of $476.90. The firm has a market cap of $303.29 billion, a PE ratio of 37.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.33.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.90. The business had revenue of $43.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.74 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 6.28% and a negative return on equity of 366.90%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 87.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 17.900-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 4.800-4.800 EPS. Research analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 17.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 21st were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 21st. Dell Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.02%.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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