Davies Financial Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Davies Financial Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 51.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,572 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after selling 3,712 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 1.5% of Davies Financial Advisors Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Davies Financial Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth about $27,438,011,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $11,674,091,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 22,085.8% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,177,557 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $2,671,634,000 after buying an additional 12,122,668 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 21.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,908,424 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $11,017,657,000 after buying an additional 10,176,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 11.3% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 94,284,962 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $20,702,362,000 after buying an additional 9,583,217 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Amazon.com News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $7,562,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 471,361 shares of the company's stock, valued at $129,624,275. The trade was a 5.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,649 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.43, for a total transaction of $2,187,624.07. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 41,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,461,661.70. This trade represents a 20.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 191,593 shares of company stock valued at $46,289,241. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $268.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.00 and a fifty-two week high of $278.56. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $230.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.45.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.15. The firm had revenue of $181.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $177.28 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 19.92%. Amazon.com's revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMZN. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $230.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $313.00 target price (up from $307.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Fifty-six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $313.09.

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About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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