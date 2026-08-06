Davis R M Inc. Increases Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Davis R M Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 675,465 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after purchasing an additional 27,083 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 2.5% of Davis R M Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Davis R M Inc.'s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $140,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. MilWealth Group LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. MilWealth Group LLC now owns 179 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 900.0% during the fourth quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 200 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 95.6% during the fourth quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 221 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. now owns 229 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 9,270 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.53, for a total transaction of $2,489,273.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 41,190 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,060,750.70. The trade was a 18.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total transaction of $5,268,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,205,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,042,879.72. This trade represents a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 77,867 shares of company stock valued at $20,532,092. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company's stock.

Amazon.com News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Positive Sentiment: AWS and AI remain the primary bullish catalysts. Coverage highlights accelerating AWS growth, strong demand for AI infrastructure, and management’s view that much of AWS capacity is committed through 2028. Investors are increasingly seeing Amazon’s AI spending translate into cloud revenue and profits. Amazon’s AI Story Is Bigger Than You Think

Coverage highlights accelerating AWS growth, strong demand for AI infrastructure, and management’s view that much of AWS capacity is committed through 2028. Investors are increasingly seeing Amazon’s AI spending translate into cloud revenue and profits. Positive Sentiment: Analyst sentiment remains favorable. Amazon was included in Zacks’ Strong Buy and momentum lists, while reports cited analyst upgrades and price targets above the current trading range. The bullish case is supported by second-quarter revenue of $200.6 billion, 19.6% year-over-year growth, and a significant earnings beat. Wall Street’s Bullish Views on Amazon

Amazon was included in Zacks’ Strong Buy and momentum lists, while reports cited analyst upgrades and price targets above the current trading range. The bullish case is supported by second-quarter revenue of $200.6 billion, 19.6% year-over-year growth, and a significant earnings beat. Positive Sentiment: Zoox is moving toward commercialization. Amazon’s self-driving unit received approval for driverless vehicles and plans to begin paid robotaxi rides in Las Vegas on August 10. The launch provides a potential long-term growth option beyond retail, cloud, and advertising. Amazon’s Zoox to Start Paid Robotaxi Rides

Amazon’s self-driving unit received approval for driverless vehicles and plans to begin paid robotaxi rides in Las Vegas on August 10. The launch provides a potential long-term growth option beyond retail, cloud, and advertising. Neutral Sentiment: Amazon’s Anthropic investment boosted reported results. Second-quarter net income included approximately $53.4 billion in largely non-operating gains tied to Anthropic investments. The gain validates the strategic value of Amazon’s AI holdings, but it is not recurring operating profit and may make underlying earnings comparisons less clear. Amazon’s Anthropic-Related Gain

Second-quarter net income included approximately $53.4 billion in largely non-operating gains tied to Anthropic investments. The gain validates the strategic value of Amazon’s AI holdings, but it is not recurring operating profit and may make underlying earnings comparisons less clear. Negative Sentiment: Jeff Bezos’ planned sale is weighing on sentiment. The founder disclosed plans to sell 15 million shares worth roughly $4.1 billion under a pre-arranged trading plan. Amazon executive Douglas Herrington also sold 1,000 shares, adding to supply concerns after the stock reached record levels. Jeff Bezos Amazon Share Sale

The founder disclosed plans to sell 15 million shares worth roughly $4.1 billion under a pre-arranged trading plan. Amazon executive Douglas Herrington also sold 1,000 shares, adding to supply concerns after the stock reached record levels. Negative Sentiment: Legal and spending risks remain. An appeals court allowed Perplexity’s AI shopping agents to access Amazon’s platform, while New Jersey sued Amazon over alleged anticompetitive treatment of delivery contractors. Separately, the company’s large AI data-center commitments and capital-spending plans raise concerns about returns and free cash flow.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $320.00 target price (up from $315.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Roth Capital restated a "buy" rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday. Fifty-six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $322.56.

View Our Latest Research Report on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $272.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $196.00 and a 12 month high of $287.20. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $246.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $236.97.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.82 by $3.93. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 17.44%.The firm had revenue of $200.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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