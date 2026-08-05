Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL Position Decreased by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lowered its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Free Report) by 22.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,517 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 6,001 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA's holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $3,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ariadne Wealth Management LP grew its position in Dell Technologies by 1.6% in the first quarter. Ariadne Wealth Management LP now owns 3,092 shares of the technology company's stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 322 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 14,645 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the technology company's stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 2,506 shares of the technology company's stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Key Headlines Impacting Dell Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

Dell Technologies Stock Up 9.1%

Shares of Dell Technologies stock opened at $467.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $303.29 billion, a PE ratio of 37.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $410.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $254.22. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.22 and a 12 month high of $476.90.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.90. The firm had revenue of $43.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.74 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 366.90% and a net margin of 6.28%.Dell Technologies's quarterly revenue was up 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 17.900-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 4.800-4.800 EPS. Analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 17.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 21st were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Dell Technologies's dividend payout ratio is currently 20.02%.

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

In other Dell Technologies news, Director Spv-2 L.P. Sl sold 175,901 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.99, for a total value of $80,560,898.99. Following the transaction, the director owned 36,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,789,455.41. This represents a 82.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Silver Lake Partners Iv, L.P. sold 189,805 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.99, for a total transaction of $86,928,791.95. Following the sale, the director directly owned 24,287 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,123,203.13. This trade represents a 88.66% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 3,434,758 shares of company stock worth $1,448,870,683 in the last quarter. 41.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on DELL. Weiss Ratings raised Dell Technologies from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Wolfe Research cut Dell Technologies from a "peer perform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $167.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Melius Research set a $565.00 price objective on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Dell Technologies to a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $494.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DELL

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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