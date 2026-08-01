Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL Shares Purchased by Amundi

Amundi increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 845,709 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 46,240 shares during the period. Amundi owned approximately 0.13% of Dell Technologies worth $138,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campbell Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,189 shares of the technology company's stock worth $10,094,000 after purchasing an additional 20,362 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 80,686 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $10,157,000 after purchasing an additional 7,642 shares during the period. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,332,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,620,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 46,094 shares of the technology company's stock worth $7,565,000 after buying an additional 15,150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.37% of the company's stock.

Dell Technologies Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of DELL opened at $405.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $405.04 and a 200-day moving average of $248.68. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.22 and a twelve month high of $469.47.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.96 by $1.90. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 366.90% and a net margin of 6.28%.The company had revenue of $43.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $35.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. The business's revenue was up 87.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 17.900-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 4.800-4.800 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 17.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 21st were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 21st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Dell Technologies's dividend payout ratio is presently 20.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $170.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $230.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Guggenheim upgraded Dell Technologies to a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Daiwa Securities Group lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $170.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Dell Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $494.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DELL

Dell Technologies News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: AI infrastructure momentum supports the stock. Dell is benefiting from strong demand for AI servers, networking equipment and enterprise AI upgrades. A broader rebound in AI hardware stocks, following encouraging hyperscaler results, has added to the positive sentiment. Dell has also cited a potential $60 billion fiscal 2027 AI-server revenue opportunity and recently won an AI and high-performance-computing platform contract with Texas A&M Engineering Experiment Station. Dell Jumps as AI Infrastructure Trade Rebounds

Dell is benefiting from strong demand for AI servers, networking equipment and enterprise AI upgrades. A broader rebound in AI hardware stocks, following encouraging hyperscaler results, has added to the positive sentiment. Dell has also cited a potential $60 billion fiscal 2027 AI-server revenue opportunity and recently won an AI and high-performance-computing platform contract with Texas A&M Engineering Experiment Station. Positive Sentiment: Commercial PC demand is providing another growth driver. Corporate device-refresh activity and AI-capable PC upgrades are supporting Dell’s outlook, while the company’s recent earnings performance showed substantial revenue and earnings growth. Dell Technologies Rides on Commercial PC Demand: What’s Ahead?

Corporate device-refresh activity and AI-capable PC upgrades are supporting Dell’s outlook, while the company’s recent earnings performance showed substantial revenue and earnings growth. Positive Sentiment: Analyst expectations imply additional upside. The average analyst price target suggests approximately 25.2% potential appreciation, and recent agreement in raising earnings estimates is a more constructive signal than the target-price average alone. The median target reported for the past six months is $500, with several targets ranging from $477 to $550. Wall Street Analysts Think Dell Technologies Could Surge 25.21%

The average analyst price target suggests approximately 25.2% potential appreciation, and recent agreement in raising earnings estimates is a more constructive signal than the target-price average alone. The median target reported for the past six months is $500, with several targets ranging from $477 to $550. Neutral Sentiment: Investor attention is elevated. Dell is among the stocks receiving significant attention from Zacks users, which may increase trading activity but does not by itself provide a fundamental valuation signal. Dell Technologies Is Attracting Investor Attention

Dell is among the stocks receiving significant attention from Zacks users, which may increase trading activity but does not by itself provide a fundamental valuation signal. Negative Sentiment: Supply and profitability concerns could limit gains. Memory shortages may increase component costs, while intensifying competition and the mix shift toward AI systems could pressure margins despite strong demand. Dell Technologies Rides on Commercial PC Demand: What’s Ahead?

Memory shortages may increase component costs, while intensifying competition and the mix shift toward AI systems could pressure margins despite strong demand. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling is a cautionary signal. Reported open-market activity over the past six months shows numerous insider and affiliated-investor sales with no purchases, including sales by senior executives and large investment entities. The transactions may reflect diversification or planned selling, but they could weigh on sentiment.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver sold 16,679 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.37, for a total value of $6,611,055.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Spv-2 L.P. Sl sold 59,492 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.54, for a total transaction of $26,982,001.68. Following the sale, the director directly owned 89,222 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $40,465,745.88. This trade represents a 40.00% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 3,434,758 shares of company stock valued at $1,448,870,683 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 41.50% of the company's stock.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

Further Reading

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