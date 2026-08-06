Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL Shares Sold by Avior Wealth Management LLC

Avior Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Free Report) by 16.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,774 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 2,618 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $5,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $607,349,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 4,279.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,005,776 shares of the technology company's stock worth $426,129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937,137 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,301,008 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $919,051,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445,854 shares during the last quarter. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 533.3% during the fourth quarter. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation now owns 2,682,335 shares of the technology company's stock worth $337,652,000 after buying an additional 2,258,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,441,451 shares of the technology company's stock worth $3,957,850,000 after buying an additional 1,355,841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.37% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on DELL. Bank of America upped their price target on Dell Technologies from $280.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $280.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. William Blair began coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a "neutral" rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $270.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $200.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $494.67.

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Dell Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of DELL opened at $463.74 on Thursday. The company's 50 day moving average price is $414.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $256.65. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.22 and a 52 week high of $485.70. The company has a market capitalization of $300.55 billion, a PE ratio of 36.83, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.33.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.96 by $1.90. The company had revenue of $43.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.74 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 6.28% and a negative return on equity of 366.90%. The company's revenue was up 87.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 17.900-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 4.800-4.800 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 17.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 21st were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 21st. Dell Technologies's payout ratio is currently 20.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Spv-2 L.P. Sl sold 175,901 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.99, for a total value of $80,560,898.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 36,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,789,455.41. This represents a 82.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Silver Lake Partners Iv, L.P. sold 189,805 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.99, for a total value of $86,928,791.95. Following the transaction, the director owned 24,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,123,203.13. This trade represents a 88.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 3,434,758 shares of company stock worth $1,448,870,683 in the last 90 days. 41.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trending Headlines about Dell Technologies

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Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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