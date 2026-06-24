Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL Stock Holdings Trimmed by A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Free Report) by 45.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,150 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 2,655 shares during the quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.'s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Rossby Financial LCC lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 968.4% in the 4th quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 203 shares of the technology company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Navalign LLC bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, WealthCollab LLC increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 82.0% during the second quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. 76.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Stories Impacting Dell Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

In other Dell Technologies news, Director Silver Lake Partners V. De (Aiv sold 20,095 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.12, for a total value of $8,100,696.40. Following the transaction, the director owned 50,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,309,588.72. This represents a 28.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Silver Lake Partners Iv, L.P. sold 39,537 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.12, for a total value of $15,938,155.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 69,916 shares in the company, valued at $28,184,537.92. This trade represents a 36.12% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 3,873,252 shares of company stock valued at $1,391,926,654 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 41.50% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DELL shares. Susquehanna set a $289.00 price target on Dell Technologies and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $170.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Argus raised their target price on Dell Technologies from $200.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. William Blair assumed coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Monday, June 1st. They set a "neutral" rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $448.00 to $477.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $490.38.

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Dell Technologies Price Performance

Shares of DELL opened at $427.89 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $297.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.08. The stock has a market cap of $277.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.99, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.30. Dell Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $110.22 and a one year high of $469.47.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.96 by $1.90. The business had revenue of $43.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.74 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 6.28% and a negative return on equity of 366.90%. The firm's revenue was up 87.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 17.900-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 4.800-4.800 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 17.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 21st will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 21st. Dell Technologies's dividend payout ratio is 20.02%.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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