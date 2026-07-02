Deltec Asset Management LLC Sells 32,000 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

Deltec Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Free Report) by 52.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,515 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 32,000 shares during the quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC's holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $2,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 978.3% during the 1st quarter. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC now owns 248 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, MidFirst Bank bought a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company's stock.

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Marvell Technology Price Performance

Marvell Technology stock opened at $272.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $237.99 billion, a PE ratio of 93.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.19. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.44 and a 12 month high of $329.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $225.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.66.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.80. Marvell Technology had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 28.99%.The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Marvell Technology has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.880-0.980 EPS. Analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. Marvell Technology's payout ratio is 8.22%.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.26, for a total transaction of $1,329,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 739,397 shares of the company's stock, valued at $131,065,512.22. This trade represents a 1.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Chris Koopmans sold 10,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.24, for a total value of $1,102,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 133,870 shares in the company, valued at $14,757,828.80. The trade was a 6.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 177,273 shares of company stock valued at $26,796,269 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Marvell Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Erste Group Bank started coverage on Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. They set a "buy" rating for the company. HSBC set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Marvell Technology from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $135.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $239.81.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Marvell Technology

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

See Also

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