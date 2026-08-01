Deluxe Corporation $DLX Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX - Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,753,203 shares of the business services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 101,105 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 6.11% of Deluxe worth $75,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Deluxe in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Deluxe during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Deluxe by 3,597.9% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,738 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Deluxe during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Deluxe by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deluxe alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DLX shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Deluxe from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Deluxe from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Deluxe from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold".

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Deluxe

Deluxe Stock Down 0.4%

NYSE DLX opened at $25.87 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.24. Deluxe Corporation has a one year low of $15.41 and a one year high of $32.07.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $538.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $534.97 million. Deluxe had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 24.11%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Deluxe has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-4.000 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Deluxe Corporation will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deluxe Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%. Deluxe's payout ratio is presently 51.28%.

Deluxe Profile

Deluxe Corporation, founded in 1915 and headquartered in Shoreview, Minnesota, is a provider of integrated business and financial technology solutions. Originally established as a check printing company, Deluxe has evolved its offerings to support small businesses, financial institutions and entrepreneurs with a comprehensive suite of services spanning print, digital and software platforms.

The company's core business activities include printing checks, forms and promotional materials, as well as delivering digital marketing and customer engagement solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Deluxe, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Deluxe wasn't on the list.

While Deluxe currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here