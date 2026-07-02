Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. trimmed its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI - Free Report) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,837 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 11,844 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.'s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $23,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 86,274 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $27,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Analog Devices by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 103,903 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $33,056,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares during the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Bayban raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 16.4% in the first quarter. Bayban now owns 284 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, Director Ray Stata sold 1,416 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.11, for a total transaction of $563,723.76. Following the sale, the director directly owned 118,759 shares of the company's stock, valued at $47,279,145.49. This trade represents a 1.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Karen Golz sold 1,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.95, for a total transaction of $411,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 12,019 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,951,227.05. The trade was a 7.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 91,442 shares of company stock worth $37,241,554 over the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices Stock Down 2.1%

ADI stock opened at $388.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company's 50-day moving average price is $409.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $348.36. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $218.37 and a 52 week high of $445.91. The company has a market cap of $189.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.18.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. Analog Devices has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.450 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Analog Devices's payout ratio is presently 65.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ADI shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Arete Research raised shares of Analog Devices from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $389.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $439.79.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Analog Devices

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc NASDAQ: ADI is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company's product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

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