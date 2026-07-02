Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Sells 121,577 Shares of Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. $KGS

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. reduced its stake in Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS - Free Report) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 901,371 shares of the company's stock after selling 121,577 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. owned approximately 1.05% of Kodiak Gas Services worth $52,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services in the first quarter worth about $2,152,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in Kodiak Gas Services by 18.0% during the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 9,718 shares of the company's stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Kodiak Gas Services by 2,692.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 635,705 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,074,000 after buying an additional 612,938 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Kodiak Gas Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $788,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Kodiak Gas Services by 262.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 33,767 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 24,459 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.95% of the company's stock.

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Kodiak Gas Services Price Performance

KGS opened at $72.37 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.05 and a 200 day moving average of $55.99. Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.06 and a 52-week high of $77.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.80, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.89.

Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. Kodiak Gas Services had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 5.13%.The company had revenue of $345.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Kodiak Gas Services's quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Kodiak Gas Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Kodiak Gas Services's dividend payout ratio is presently 264.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KGS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Kodiak Gas Services in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Kodiak Gas Services in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Kodiak Gas Services in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. They set a "buy" rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Kodiak Gas Services from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $79.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Kodiak Gas Services

Insider Transactions at Kodiak Gas Services

In other Kodiak Gas Services news, CAO Ewan William Hamilton sold 2,729 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.62, for a total value of $187,263.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 31,617 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,169,558.54. The trade was a 7.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO William Chad Lenamon sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $67,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 90,918 shares in the company, valued at $6,163,331.22. This represents a 1.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,354 shares of company stock worth $568,536. Insiders own 0.64% of the company's stock.

Kodiak Gas Services Profile

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil. The Other Services segment provides a range of contract services, including station construction, maintenance and overhaul, and other ancillary time and material-based offerings.

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