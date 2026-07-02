Diamant Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Diamant Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Free Report) by 31,099.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 993,084 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 989,901 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.0% of Diamant Asset Management Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Diamant Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $292,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JPM. Timmons Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company's stock.

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JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 2.0%

JPM stock opened at $333.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $894.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $312.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $308.82. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $279.10 and a one year high of $343.45.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.50 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $50.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.30 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 20.66%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 22.75 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s dividend payout ratio is 28.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on JPM. DZ Bank reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $288.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $332.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Dbs Bank raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $340.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on JPM

More JPMorgan Chase & Co. News

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan announced a massive $50 billion buyback and a 10% dividend increase after clearing the Fed stress test, signaling strong capital returns and balance-sheet resilience.

JPMorgan announced a massive $50 billion buyback and a 10% dividend increase after clearing the Fed stress test, signaling strong capital returns and balance-sheet resilience. Positive Sentiment: Analysts raised or reaffirmed upbeat views on JPMorgan’s earnings prospects, including an upgrade to Buy and higher forward EPS estimates, which supports the stock’s valuation story.

Analysts raised or reaffirmed upbeat views on JPMorgan’s earnings prospects, including an upgrade to Buy and higher forward EPS estimates, which supports the stock’s valuation story. Positive Sentiment: The bank continues to benefit from optimism around financials, with strategists arguing that stronger job growth and economic momentum could favor banks in the second half of 2026.

The bank continues to benefit from optimism around financials, with strategists arguing that stronger job growth and economic momentum could favor banks in the second half of 2026. Neutral Sentiment: JPMorgan publicly backed U.S. crypto legislation while warning that yield-bearing stablecoins need bank-like oversight, highlighting its push to shape regulation rather than directly changing near-term earnings. Article: JPMorgan (JPM) Backs US Crypto Rules While Warning On Shadow Banking

JPMorgan publicly backed U.S. crypto legislation while warning that yield-bearing stablecoins need bank-like oversight, highlighting its push to shape regulation rather than directly changing near-term earnings. Neutral Sentiment: JPMorgan AI chief Teresa Heitsenrether plans to retire at year-end, a leadership change in an important strategic area, but one that appears manageable for now.

JPMorgan AI chief Teresa Heitsenrether plans to retire at year-end, a leadership change in an important strategic area, but one that appears manageable for now. Neutral Sentiment: JPMorgan also appeared in market commentary about broader stock-market valuations and crypto regulation, but those items are more macro-focused than company-specific.

JPMorgan also appeared in market commentary about broader stock-market valuations and crypto regulation, but those items are more macro-focused than company-specific. Negative Sentiment: The stock could face some caution from headlines about the market becoming expensive and from JPMorgan’s warning that weaker oversight in crypto and shadow banking could create future regulatory or reputational risks.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 5,611 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.55, for a total transaction of $1,720,052.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 35,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,870,263. This represents a 13.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 9,136 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.56, for a total value of $2,800,732.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 90,001 shares of the company's stock, valued at $27,590,706.56. The trade was a 9.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,623 shares of company stock worth $10,427,835. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

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