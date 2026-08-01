Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 365,894 Shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. $RAMP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP - Free Report) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,772,213 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 365,894 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 4.39% of LiveRamp worth $73,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in LiveRamp by 769.1% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LiveRamp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of LiveRamp in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 197.0% in the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,096 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the company's stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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LiveRamp Price Performance

Shares of LiveRamp stock opened at $37.87 on Friday. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.71 and a 1-year high of $38.23. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $37.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 1.27.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 18th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. LiveRamp had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 17.95%.The firm had revenue of $206.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. LiveRamp's revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of LiveRamp from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of LiveRamp from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $38.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of LiveRamp from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $38.50 in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $38.50 target price on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LiveRamp presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $40.21.

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About LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc is a leading provider of data connectivity and identity resolution services for marketers, publishers and platforms. The company's core technology enables organizations to link disparate data sources—such as CRM systems, web engagements and offline transaction records—into a single, privacy-safe view of individual consumers. By standardizing and anonymizing identifiers, LiveRamp's platform facilitates targeted media activation, measurement and analytics across digital, mobile, addressable TV and offline channels.

The company offers a suite of products designed to support every stage of the data lifecycle.

Further Reading

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