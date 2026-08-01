Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 716,815 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. $UA

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA - Free Report) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,518,415 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 716,815 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.70% of Under Armour worth $66,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Under Armour by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,729,586 shares of the company's stock worth $75,502,000 after buying an additional 831,186 shares during the period. Bastion Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. Bastion Asset Management Inc. now owns 753,518 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,637,000 after acquiring an additional 350,413 shares during the period. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can bought a new position in Under Armour during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,395,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Under Armour by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 35,932 shares of the company's stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its holdings in Under Armour by 16.4% during the second quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 87,395 shares of the company's stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 12,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.35% of the company's stock.

Under Armour Stock Performance

Shares of UA stock opened at $6.49 on Friday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $6.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.17. Under Armour, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.95 and a 12 month high of $7.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 1.59.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Under Armour had a positive return on equity of 3.01% and a negative net margin of 9.98%.Under Armour has set its FY 2027 guidance at 0.080-0.120 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.000-0.020 EPS.

Insider Activity at Under Armour

In related news, major shareholder V Prem Et Al Watsa acquired 739,521 shares of Under Armour stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.97 per share, with a total value of $3,675,419.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 44,179,116 shares in the company, valued at $219,570,206.52. This trade represents a 1.70% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,178,344 shares of company stock valued at $5,865,147. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on UA shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Under Armour in a report on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $5.50 price target on shares of Under Armour in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Sell" and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on UA

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc is a global designer, marketer and distributor of branded performance apparel, footwear and accessories. The company's product portfolio spans a wide range of athletic categories, including running, training, basketball, outdoor and golf, with specialized lines for men, women and youth. Under Armour emphasizes innovative fabrics and technologies designed to enhance athletic performance, such as moisture-wicking HeatGear®, cold-weather ColdGear® and UV-protective UA Tech™ materials.

The company was founded in 1996 by former University of Maryland football captain Kevin Plank, who sought to create a superior moisture-wicking T-shirt to keep athletes cool and dry.

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