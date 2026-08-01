Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. $IBKR

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR - Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,050,385 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 47,909 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.06% of Interactive Brokers Group worth $70,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBKR. Reflection Asset Management purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. now owns 455 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Entrust Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, SHP Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.80% of the company's stock.

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Interactive Brokers Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $87.99 on Friday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $90.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.08. The company has a market capitalization of $149.26 billion, a PE ratio of 35.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.33. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.95 and a 1-year high of $97.84.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Interactive Brokers Group's revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.0875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Interactive Brokers Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. China Renaissance started coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a "hold" rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised Interactive Brokers Group from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Piper Sandler set a $109.00 target price on Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays set a $114.00 target price on Interactive Brokers Group and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $96.89.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IBKR

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc NASDAQ: IBKR is a global electronic brokerage holding company that provides trading, clearing and custody services to retail traders, institutional investors, proprietary trading groups and financial advisors. The firm offers direct access to a wide range of asset classes, including equities, options, futures, foreign exchange, bonds and exchange-traded funds across many international markets. Interactive Brokers emphasizes electronic order execution, automated trading and low transaction costs as core differentiators for its clients.

Its product suite centers on advanced trading platforms and infrastructure.

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