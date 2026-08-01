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Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 170,510 Shares of Uranium Energy Corp. $UEC

Written by MarketBeat
August 1, 2026
Uranium Energy logo with Energy background
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Key Points

  • Dimensional Fund Advisors increased its Uranium Energy stake by 3.1% in the first quarter, buying 170,510 shares and bringing its total holdings to 5.64 million shares worth approximately $76.1 million.
  • Institutional ownership remains significant at 62.28%, with several funds—including CalPERS—also adding or initiating positions during the quarter.
  • UEC shares opened at $9.60, well below their 12-month high of $20.34, after the company reported a quarterly loss of $0.07 per share versus analysts’ expected loss of $0.03. Despite the earnings miss, analysts maintain a “Moderate Buy” consensus with an average price target of $17.41.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by September 1st.

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC - Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,642,038 shares of the basic materials company's stock after buying an additional 170,510 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.15% of Uranium Energy worth $76,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 15.2% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 15,552 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Uranium Energy by 0.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 956,700 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $12,915,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Uranium Energy by 18.0% during the first quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 24,512 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 3,734 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Uranium Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,620,000. Finally, Independent Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Uranium Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. 62.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Uranium Energy Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of UEC opened at $9.60 on Friday. Uranium Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $7.80 and a 12-month high of $20.34. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of -80.00 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.69.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.04). As a group, analysts predict that Uranium Energy Corp. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UEC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $26.75 target price on shares of Uranium Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Uranium Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uranium Energy presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $17.41.

Read Our Latest Analysis on UEC

Uranium Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Uranium Energy Corp. is a uranium mining and exploration company focused on the development and production of uranium through in-situ recovery (ISR) methods. The company's core activities include operating ISR projects, advancing exploration properties, and engaging in joint ventures to secure uranium supply for nuclear power generation. Uranium Energy's approach emphasizes environmentally conscious extraction techniques that minimize land disturbance and water usage compared with conventional mining.

The company's primary producing asset is the Hobson ISR facility in South Texas, which commenced production to supply uranium concentrate to nuclear utilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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