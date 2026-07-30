Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Holdings in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. $BOOT

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT - Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 645,342 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 9,816 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.12% of Boot Barn worth $94,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Boot Barn by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 393,098 shares of the company's stock worth $69,370,000 after acquiring an additional 40,282 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Boot Barn by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 172,380 shares of the company's stock worth $30,420,000 after purchasing an additional 24,229 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Boot Barn during the 4th quarter worth $2,644,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in Boot Barn by 71.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,439 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,077,000 after purchasing an additional 14,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aberdeen Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 170,443 shares of the company's stock worth $30,078,000 after buying an additional 22,738 shares during the period.

More Boot Barn News

Here are the key news stories impacting Boot Barn this week:

Positive Sentiment: Boot Barn reported fiscal Q1 2027 adjusted earnings of $2.29 per share , well above the $1.69 analyst consensus and up from $1.74 a year earlier. Revenue increased 17.7% year over year to $593.5 million, topping the $583.15 million estimate. Boot Barn fiscal first-quarter results

Boot Barn reported fiscal Q1 2027 adjusted earnings of , well above the $1.69 analyst consensus and up from $1.74 a year earlier. Revenue increased 17.7% year over year to $593.5 million, topping the $583.15 million estimate. Positive Sentiment: Comparable-store sales rose 4.7%, including a 3.8% increase in retail-store same-store sales, indicating continued demand for Boot Barn’s Western and workwear products. The quarter also produced a 10.02% net margin and 18.15% return on equity. Boot Barn key first-quarter metrics

Comparable-store sales rose 4.7%, including a 3.8% increase in retail-store same-store sales, indicating continued demand for Boot Barn’s Western and workwear products. The quarter also produced a 10.02% net margin and 18.15% return on equity. Positive Sentiment: Full-year fiscal 2027 EPS guidance of $8.80 to $9.23 is above the $8.54 consensus estimate, supporting the longer-term earnings outlook. Full-year revenue guidance was broadly in line with expectations. Boot Barn earnings report

Full-year fiscal 2027 EPS guidance of $8.80 to $9.23 is above the $8.54 consensus estimate, supporting the longer-term earnings outlook. Full-year revenue guidance was broadly in line with expectations. Neutral Sentiment: The strong quarterly beat confirms positive operating momentum, but investors are focusing more heavily on forward guidance than on the recently completed quarter.

The strong quarterly beat confirms positive operating momentum, but investors are focusing more heavily on forward guidance than on the recently completed quarter. Negative Sentiment: Second-quarter fiscal 2027 guidance is below consensus: EPS of $1.55 to $1.65 versus $1.69 expected, and revenue of $572 million to $582 million versus $593.9 million expected. This cautious near-term outlook is the primary reason the stock has moved lower despite the earnings beat. Boot Barn guidance announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on BOOT shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Boot Barn from $224.00 to $206.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $244.00 to $225.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. UBS Group set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $230.00 to $226.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Boot Barn from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boot Barn presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $226.92.

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Boot Barn Trading Down 4.8%

NYSE BOOT opened at $151.03 on Thursday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $162.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.69. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.18 and a 12-month high of $210.25.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.60. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 10.02%.The firm had revenue of $593.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $583.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Boot Barn has set its FY 2027 guidance at 8.800-9.230 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.550-1.650 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn, Inc is a leading specialty retailer focused on western and work-related footwear, apparel and accessories. The company operates full-price and outlet retail stores under the Boot Barn and BootBarn.com brands, offering a wide assortment of cowboy boots, work boots, casual and fashion footwear, western and work apparel, hats, belts and related accessories. In addition to its brick-and-mortar network, Boot Barn maintains an e-commerce platform to serve customers seeking ranch-and-rodeo style clothing and rugged workwear from coast to coast.

Founded in 1978 in Southern California, Boot Barn began as a single store catering to ranchers, farmworkers and western enthusiasts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT - Free Report).

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