Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $42.36 Million Position in TripAdvisor, Inc. $TRIP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP - Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,973,534 shares of the travel company's stock after buying an additional 210,591 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 3.46% of TripAdvisor worth $42,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TRIP. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in TripAdvisor by 295.2% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,300 shares of the travel company's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor by 192.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,767 shares of the travel company's stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor by 308.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,077 shares of the travel company's stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 3,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Almir Ambeskovic sold 8,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total transaction of $98,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 34,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,070.80. This trade represents a 18.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company's stock.

TripAdvisor Stock Up 2.4%

TRIP stock opened at $14.50 on Tuesday. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $20.16. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $13.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 145.01, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.86.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The travel company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). TripAdvisor had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $382.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TRIP. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $13.70 to $15.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research cut shares of TripAdvisor from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $10.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of TripAdvisor in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TripAdvisor has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $14.86.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TRIP

TripAdvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor NASDAQ: TRIP is a leading online travel company that operates a digital platform for travel information, reviews and booking services. The company's flagship website and mobile apps allow users to access and contribute travel-related content—ranging from hotel and restaurant reviews to ratings for tours, attractions and vacation rentals—helping consumers plan and book trips around the world.

The core of TripAdvisor's offering is its community-driven review system, which aggregates user-generated feedback alongside editorial content and professional photography.

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