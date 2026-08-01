Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $67.58 Million Stock Position in Buckle, Inc. (The) $BKE

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Buckle, Inc. (The) (NYSE:BKE - Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,342,045 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 30,128 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.60% of Buckle worth $67,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Buckle by 172.3% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 134,849 shares of the company's stock worth $7,204,000 after purchasing an additional 85,330 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Buckle by 113.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,718 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,481,000 after buying an additional 14,746 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Buckle in the fourth quarter valued at $1,817,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new stake in Buckle in the third quarter valued at $939,000. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Buckle during the 4th quarter worth about $1,171,000. Institutional investors own 53.93% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on BKE. Wall Street Zen downgraded Buckle from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 4th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Buckle from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Buckle from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Buckle currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $47.00.

View Our Latest Report on BKE

Buckle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BKE opened at $43.77 on Friday. Buckle, Inc. has a one year low of $40.73 and a one year high of $61.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.08.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 29th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.18. Buckle had a return on equity of 47.35% and a net margin of 16.85%.The firm had revenue of $288.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Buckle Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 15th. Buckle's dividend payout ratio is 32.11%.

Insider Activity at Buckle

In related news, Director Bill L. Fairfield sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total transaction of $111,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 52,908 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,351,231.52. This trade represents a 4.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 38.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Buckle Profile

Buckle, Inc is a retailer specializing in casual apparel, footwear and accessories for young men and women. The company is known for its denim-focused collections, offering both private-label lines and curated brand-name merchandise. Its product assortment includes jeans, tops, outerwear, shoes and a variety of accessories such as belts, jewelry and handbags, all aimed at blending contemporary style with everyday comfort.

Founded in 1948 in Kearney, Nebraska, Buckle began as a single clothing store and has since expanded into a nationwide chain.

See Also

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