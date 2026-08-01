Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $70.98 Million Holdings in Roku, Inc. $ROKU

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU - Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 750,581 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 22,657 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.51% of Roku worth $70,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Roku by 680.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 234 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Bayban grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 1,300.0% in the 1st quarter. Bayban now owns 280 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new position in Roku during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Roku by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 442 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on ROKU. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Roku from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wolfe Research cut shares of Roku from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Roku from $137.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. KeyCorp lowered Roku from an "overweight" rating to a "sector weight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Susquehanna cut Roku from a "positive" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seventeen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $155.12.

View Our Latest Research Report on Roku

Insider Activity at Roku

In other news, insider Charles Collier sold 20,538 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.23, for a total value of $2,551,435.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 7,700 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $956,571. This trade represents a 72.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Dan Jedda sold 7,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total value of $857,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 71,115 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,715,854.40. The trade was a 8.96% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 224,181 shares of company stock worth $29,043,628. Company insiders own 13.45% of the company's stock.

Roku Trading Down 0.1%

ROKU opened at $145.01 on Friday. Roku, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.53 and a 1-year high of $148.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.38 billion, a PE ratio of 109.03 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $136.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.86.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.23. Roku had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 7.64%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Roku's quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc NASDAQ: ROKU is a technology company that develops and operates a proprietary streaming platform designed to deliver entertainment content to consumers via internet-connected devices and smart televisions. Since its inception in 2002 in California, Roku has focused on simplifying access to streaming services for viewers worldwide. The company's platform enables users to discover, access and manage a wide array of over-the-top content from major streaming services, free ad-supported channels and niche providers.

At the core of Roku's product lineup are a range of streaming players and sticks, which connect to televisions via HDMI and deliver the Roku OS experience.

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