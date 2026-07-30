Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $90.33 Million Stock Position in MP Materials Corp. $MP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP - Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,872,351 shares of the company's stock after selling 36,325 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.05% of MP Materials worth $90,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in MP Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $82,531,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,921,542 shares of the company's stock valued at $97,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,243 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in MP Materials by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,834,914 shares of the company's stock valued at $143,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,307 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Prospecting Pty Ltd grew its holdings in MP Materials by 7.2% during the third quarter. Hancock Prospecting Pty Ltd now owns 14,861,212 shares of the company's stock worth $996,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi increased its position in MP Materials by 1,320.8% during the third quarter. Amundi now owns 954,317 shares of the company's stock worth $70,934,000 after buying an additional 887,148 shares during the last quarter. 52.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MP Materials News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting MP Materials this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MP. Wall Street Zen cut MP Materials from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 25th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "positive" rating on shares of MP Materials in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of MP Materials from $70.00 to $71.50 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $78.35.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MP Materials

MP Materials Price Performance

Shares of MP Materials stock opened at $38.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.58, a current ratio of 7.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.57 and a beta of 1.86. MP Materials Corp. has a twelve month low of $37.81 and a twelve month high of $100.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.46.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $90.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $74.82 million. MP Materials had a negative net margin of 28.00% and a negative return on equity of 2.27%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 109,017 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,176,275. The trade was a 15.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 185,167 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.14, for a total transaction of $12,802,446.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,620,798 shares of the company's stock, valued at $803,461,973.72. This represents a 1.57% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 905,167 shares of company stock worth $60,161,837. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MP Materials Profile

MP Materials Corporation operates as a vertically integrated producer of rare earth materials in North America. The company owns and manages the Mountain Pass Rare Earth Mine and Processing Facility in California, the only commercially viable rare earth mining and processing site in the United States. MP Materials extracts, separates and refines critical rare earth elements—such as neodymium, praseodymium, and cerium—which are essential inputs for permanent magnets used in electric vehicles, wind turbines, and various defense applications.

The Mountain Pass mine first began commercial rare earth production in the 1950s and was later operated by Molycorp until its bankruptcy in 2015.

See Also

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