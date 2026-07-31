Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 328,358 Shares of Wayfair Inc. $W

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W - Free Report) by 46.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,036,531 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 328,358 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.79% of Wayfair worth $77,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Piper Sandler & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Havemeyer Place LP purchased a new position in Wayfair during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Wayfair by 393.4% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 819 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company's stock.

Wayfair Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE W opened at $90.02 on Friday. Wayfair Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.60 and a 12-month high of $119.98. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $83.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of -38.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 2.96.

Wayfair (NYSE:W - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.26. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 2.20% and a negative net margin of 2.41%.The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on W. Truist Financial set a $99.00 price target on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Monday, June 8th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Wayfair from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Wayfair from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Wayfair from $86.00 to $70.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Wayfair from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $100.64.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Wayfair

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Wayfair news, insider Jon Blotner sold 5,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.29, for a total transaction of $570,518.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 117,344 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,299,053.76. This represents a 4.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Corporate insiders own 18.44% of the company's stock.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc NYSE: W is an e-commerce company focused on home furnishings and décor. Through its platform, Wayfair offers a broad assortment of furniture, lighting, home textiles, kitchenware and decorative accessories. The company's portfolio includes flagship sites such as Wayfair.com, as well as specialty retail brands like Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane and Perigold, each catering to distinct design styles and price points.

Founded in 2002 by Niraj Shah and Steve Conine under the name CSN Stores, the business rebranded as Wayfair in 2011 and went public in 2014.

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