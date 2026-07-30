Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Stock Holdings in Super Micro Computer, Inc. $SMCI

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI - Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,082,780 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 111,388 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.68% of Super Micro Computer worth $92,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Super Micro Computer by 42.4% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the company's stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 54.9% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,955 shares of the company's stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 6,718 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the second quarter valued at about $277,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 3.4% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 85,647 shares of the company's stock worth $4,198,000 after buying an additional 2,799 shares during the period. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Super Micro Computer News

Here are the key news stories impacting Super Micro Computer this week:

Positive Sentiment: Super Micro reportedly booked more than $60 billion in orders during the latest quarter—more than three times its market value—underscoring potentially strong demand for its AI server systems and suggesting substantial future growth if the orders convert into shipments and revenue. Super Micro Computer Booked More Than $60 Billion of Orders Last Quarter

Super Micro reportedly booked more than during the latest quarter—more than three times its market value—underscoring potentially strong demand for its AI server systems and suggesting substantial future growth if the orders convert into shipments and revenue. Neutral Sentiment: Broader enthusiasm for AI infrastructure and recent gains in leveraged AI-related investments may support investor interest, but commentary urging highly leveraged AI investors to reduce exposure highlights a more cautious market environment for volatile companies such as SMCI. Jim Cramer Tells Leveraged AI Investors Sell It

Broader enthusiasm for AI infrastructure and recent gains in leveraged AI-related investments may support investor interest, but commentary urging highly leveraged AI investors to reduce exposure highlights a more cautious market environment for volatile companies such as SMCI. Negative Sentiment: Taiwanese prosecutors detained an Nvidia employee in an investigation into alleged illegal exports of Super Micro AI servers to China. The probe raises potential legal, compliance, reputational and supply-chain risks for Super Micro, while Nvidia’s involvement increases investor attention. Taiwan Detains Nvidia Employee in Super Micro Probe

Taiwanese prosecutors detained an Nvidia employee in an investigation into alleged illegal exports of Super Micro AI servers to China. The probe raises potential legal, compliance, reputational and supply-chain risks for Super Micro, while Nvidia’s involvement increases investor attention. Negative Sentiment: Critical analysis questions whether the reported backlog is a “phantom backlog” and argues that strong guidance does not fully offset concerns about execution, order visibility and the company’s ability to turn demand into profitable sales. Super Micro: A Phantom Backlog and Unearned Hype

Critical analysis questions whether the reported backlog is a “phantom backlog” and argues that strong guidance does not fully offset concerns about execution, order visibility and the company’s ability to turn demand into profitable sales. Negative Sentiment: Although Super Micro recently exceeded quarterly EPS expectations, revenue came in below consensus estimates. That miss, combined with thin net margins and regulatory uncertainty, is encouraging investors to focus on execution risks rather than the headline order total.

Super Micro Computer Stock Down 9.7%

SMCI opened at $25.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.94. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.48 and a 12 month high of $62.36.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.39 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 3.70%.Super Micro Computer's quarterly revenue was up 122.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Super Micro Computer has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.790 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SMCI. Northland Securities set a $36.00 price target on Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "sell" rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on Super Micro Computer from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $39.21.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SMCI

Super Micro Computer Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc (Supermicro) is a technology company that designs, develops and manufactures high-performance server, storage and networking solutions for enterprise, cloud, data center, high performance computing (HPC) and edge computing customers. The company's product portfolio includes rackmount and blade servers, storage subsystems, motherboards, chassis, power supplies and networking components, with an emphasis on high-density, energy-efficient configurations and platforms optimized for GPU-accelerated workloads and artificial intelligence applications.

Headquartered in San Jose, California, Supermicro combines in-house engineering with a global manufacturing and distribution footprint to deliver configurable, application-specific systems.

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