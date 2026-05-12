Diversified Enterprises LLC Purchases 12,936 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Diversified Enterprises LLC lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report) by 57.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,478 shares of the information services provider's stock after buying an additional 12,936 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 0.7% of Diversified Enterprises LLC's holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Diversified Enterprises LLC's holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PMV Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Kentucky Trust Co boosted its stake in Alphabet by 142.9% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Trust Co now owns 170 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O'toole sold 955 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total transaction of $284,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 9,918 shares in the company, valued at $2,955,564. This represents a 8.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.65, for a total transaction of $348,232.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,581 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,187,638.65. This represents a 22.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 158,553 shares of company stock valued at $47,951,856. Corporate insiders own 11.61% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GOOGL. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $395.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BNP Paribas Exane upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $425.00 target price on shares of Alphabet and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $407.86.

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Key Headlines Impacting Alphabet

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Alphabet Trading Down 3.0%

Alphabet stock opened at $388.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $322.04 and a 200-day moving average of $313.71. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $156.16 and a one year high of $402.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $4.71 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.26.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The information services provider reported $5.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.64 by $2.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 37.92% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The company had revenue of $109.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.98 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. This is a positive change from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.41%.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google's core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google's consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

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