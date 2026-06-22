Diversified Trust Co Acquires 15,486 Shares of Everpure, Inc. $P

Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Everpure, Inc. (NYSE:P - Free Report) by 65.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,147 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 15,486 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co's holdings in Everpure were worth $2,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of P. One Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Everpure by 1.0% in the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 14,750 shares of the company's stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its position in Everpure by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 993 shares of the company's stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. GraniteShares Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Everpure by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 6,918 shares of the company's stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Everpure by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,938 shares of the company's stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Everpure by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 508 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company's stock.

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Everpure News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Everpure this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Everpure in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Northland Securities set a $90.00 price target on Everpure in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Citigroup lowered Everpure from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Everpure from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Everpure from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $96.32.

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Everpure Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of Everpure stock opened at $74.73 on Monday. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $76.90. The stock has a market cap of $24.84 billion, a PE ratio of 113.23, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.44. Everpure, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.87 and a 1-year high of $100.59.

Everpure (NYSE:P - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. Everpure had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $997.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Everpure, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Everpure

In other Everpure news, insider John Colgrove sold 99,900 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.04, for a total value of $7,096,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 2,615,000 shares in the company, valued at $185,769,600. This represents a 3.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 644,545 shares of company stock worth $49,302,220 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.10% of the company's stock.

Everpure Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object. Its products portfolio includes FlashArray for block-oriented storage, addressing databases, applications, virtual machines, and other traditional workloads; FlashArray//XL; and FlashArray//C, an all-QLC flash array.

Further Reading

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