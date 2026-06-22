Diversified Trust Co Purchases Shares of 33,058 Rocket Lab Corporation $RKLB

Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 33,058 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $2,123,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aventura Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Lab in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Rocket Lab in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in Rocket Lab during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Rocket Lab by 109.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 796 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new position in Rocket Lab during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 71.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key Headlines Impacting Rocket Lab

Here are the key news stories impacting Rocket Lab this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $132.00 target price on shares of Rocket Lab in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Rocket Lab from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. KeyCorp upgraded Rocket Lab from a "sector weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $102.76.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Rocket Lab

Rocket Lab Price Performance

Shares of RKLB opened at $107.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $105.58 and a 200 day moving average of $83.61. The company has a market cap of $62.07 billion, a PE ratio of -335.12 and a beta of 2.48. Rocket Lab Corporation has a 52-week low of $27.84 and a 52-week high of $151.00.

Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.07). Rocket Lab had a negative net margin of 26.87% and a negative return on equity of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $200.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $189.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rocket Lab Corporation will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Alexander R. Slusky sold 100,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.08, for a total transaction of $11,808,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 434,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,326,424. This represents a 18.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Frank Klein sold 44,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.57, for a total transaction of $6,328,682.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 1,043,847 shares in the company, valued at $148,821,266.79. This trade represents a 4.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 573,515 shares of company stock valued at $76,412,122 in the last quarter. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rocket Lab Company Profile

Rocket Lab is an aerospace company that provides launch services, spacecraft, and space systems for commercial and government customers. The company's primary launch vehicle is Electron, a small-lift orbital rocket designed to deploy small satellites and rideshare payloads to low Earth orbit. Rocket Lab also develops and manufactures the Rutherford engine, noted for its electric-pump-fed design and additive-manufactured components, which powers Electron and supports the company's propulsion capabilities.

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