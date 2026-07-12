Diversify Wealth Management LLC Acquires 46,117 Shares of Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Diversify Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 251.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,428 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after buying an additional 46,117 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Tesla were worth $24,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Networth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 79.4% during the fourth quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. bought a new position in Tesla during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Prism Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX bought a new stake in Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company's stock.

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Tesla Stock Up 0.3%

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $407.76. 33,333,565 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,504,768. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 trillion, a P/E ratio of 374.09, a P/E/G ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $410.46 and a 200 day moving average of $409.23. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $297.82 and a twelve month high of $498.83.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Tesla had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Tesla's revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Tesla from $540.00 to $480.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. BNP Paribas Exane lowered Tesla from a "hold" rating to an "underperform" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "equal weight" rating and set a $415.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Tesla from an "underperform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $406.87.

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Trending Headlines about Tesla

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Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,106 shares in the company, valued at $8,147,700. The trade was a 14.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total transaction of $9,985,506.99. Following the transaction, the director owned 48,399 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,300,145.89. This trade represents a 35.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 32,015 shares of company stock valued at $12,383,640 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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