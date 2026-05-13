DoorDash, Inc. $DASH Shares Purchased by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH - Free Report) by 53.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,560 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 7,196 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.'s holdings in DoorDash were worth $4,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in DoorDash by 284.0% during the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank increased its holdings in DoorDash by 714.3% during the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 114 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in DoorDash by 124.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 121 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in DoorDash during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in DoorDash during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DASH has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of DoorDash in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of DoorDash in a report on Thursday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $280.00 target price on shares of DoorDash in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Roth Mkm restated a "neutral" rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of DoorDash in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of DoorDash from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $259.58.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DASH

DoorDash Price Performance

DASH opened at $155.19 on Wednesday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $165.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.30 and a 1 year high of $285.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.42 billion, a PE ratio of 73.90 and a beta of 1.87.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. DoorDash had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.61, for a total value of $220,762.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 31,002 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,475,263.22. This trade represents a 3.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stanley Tang sold 21,433 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $3,214,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 19,279 shares in the company, valued at $2,891,850. This represents a 52.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,683 shares of company stock valued at $6,908,813. Insiders own 5.83% of the company's stock.

DoorDash News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting DoorDash this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts cited by Bloomberg say DoorDash could reach 20% of U.S. restaurants by 2035, highlighting the company’s potential to keep expanding its merchant network and deepen its position in restaurant delivery. The same report suggested DoorDash could eventually move into POS hardware, which would broaden its product lineup and increase competition with restaurant payments players like Toast. Article title

Analysts cited by Bloomberg say DoorDash could reach 20% of U.S. restaurants by 2035, highlighting the company’s potential to keep expanding its merchant network and deepen its position in restaurant delivery. The same report suggested DoorDash could eventually move into POS hardware, which would broaden its product lineup and increase competition with restaurant payments players like Toast. Positive Sentiment: Investor commentary from Artisan Partners said DoorDash’s recent results reinforced market-share gains, supporting the view that the company continues to take share in the food-delivery market and execute well operationally. Article title

Investor commentary from Artisan Partners said DoorDash’s recent results reinforced market-share gains, supporting the view that the company continues to take share in the food-delivery market and execute well operationally. Neutral Sentiment: Several viral or local-news items involving DoorDash — including a customer using AI to secure a refund, a police chase tied to theft, and a lawsuit update — are more reputational than financially material, so they are unlikely to be the main driver of the stock.

Several viral or local-news items involving DoorDash — including a customer using AI to secure a refund, a police chase tied to theft, and a lawsuit update — are more reputational than financially material, so they are unlikely to be the main driver of the stock. Negative Sentiment: Reports that DoorDash accounts are being rented or stolen online could raise concerns about fraud, platform security, and customer trust, even if the direct financial impact is unclear.

Reports that DoorDash accounts are being rented or stolen online could raise concerns about fraud, platform security, and customer trust, even if the direct financial impact is unclear. Negative Sentiment: Talk that DoorDash may face a legal matter in a Kansas death case, even though the family reportedly dropped the company from the lawsuit, could keep some liability overhang in focus.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a technology-driven logistics and food-delivery marketplace that connects consumers, merchants and independent delivery contractors. The company's core service enables customers to order from local restaurants and retailers through its app and website while DoorDash handles last-mile fulfillment via its network of drivers, known as “Dashers.” Over time the platform has broadened beyond restaurant deliveries to include groceries, convenience items and retail deliveries, positioning DoorDash as a broader on-demand logistics provider for consumer goods.

In addition to its marketplace, DoorDash offers a suite of products and services for consumers and businesses.

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